Restaurant Scorecard: Dead bugs at one spot, near-perfect scores at two others

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dead bugs and droppings were found at one local eatery, while two others almost saw perfection in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Known for their so-called $5 chicken bowl and fresh ingredients, Jimmyz Hibachi House at 670 U.S. 17 South in Surfside Beach got an 80 out of 100 on a recent inspection by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An inspector said employees were handling cellphones and soiled towels and not washing hands before preparing food. It was also noted that equipment wasn't properly cleaned after raw chicken was handled and some food was stored at improper temperatures.

Gino's NY Deli serves up bagels, crepes and salads at 200 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors gave them an 83 out of 100 points.

Some points were deducted for the discovery of dead bugs in the dry storage and food prep area, as well as bug droppings along the baseboards in the dry storage area and cabinets along the service line.

Inspectors said they observed a consecutive violation of no hand soap at a sink near the ice machine, and noted a panini press had carbon and grease accumulation on it. Points were also deducted for some foods being stored at improper temperatures.

A near-perfect score was given to Bonefish Grill at 8703 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach. The chain is known for its bang bang shrimp, ahi tuna, Chilean sea bass and other fish options, all cooked over a wood-burning grill.

The recent inspection netted the restaurant a 99 out of 100, losing a point for a standing pool of water on the bottom of the make-top cooler on the cook line.

If you're looking for an Italian bakery offering authentic pizza, pastries and hoagies, Toffino's Italian Bakery and Deli at 550 Farrow Pkwy., in The Market Common also got a near-perfect score.

Inspectors gave the eatery a 99, taking off a point for improper labeling of bottles of sauces and spices.

Each establishment is required to have a letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

