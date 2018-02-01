Why Topgolf hasn’t broken ground in Myrtle Beach yet

The Deparment of Health and Environmental Control sign posted on the proposed Topgolf land along 29th Avenue North. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There is no sign of groundbreaking on the long-awaited Topgolf location coming to Myrtle Beach, and many are wondering why.

Topgolf was first announced last summer and the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board said all of the drawings, plans and landscaping is approved for the project. CAB Chairman Larry Bragg said he hasn't heard otherwise from Topgolf.

So, what is delaying the project? Permits from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are somewhat to blame.

A sign is posted on the land along 29th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway that reads "Voluntary Cleanup Project by Topgolf USA Myrtle Beach. LLC under Voluntary Cleanup Contract 17-6504-NRP with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (Department)."

“I expect you’ll see dirt turn over very soon," Bragg said when he heard DHEC was the last thing to give Topgolf the green light.

He added a six-month period from the time of announcement is typical.

“It is, because you have to have your final designs drawn, all your t’s crossed and i’s dotted, and all of your paperwork done, so once you come to CAB you’re getting approval for the building and parking lot and everything else," Bragg said. "But a lot of the detailed paperwork is yet to be done, but that’s all been completed also."

There is eager anticipation for the Topgolf entertainment venue, as it will be the first of its kind in Myrtle Beach.

“Whenever there’s a new one opening up around the country, there’s quite a bit of excitement on Facebook, which is always a good thing.” Bragg said. "Rain or shine too, so when we get our visitors here, especially the golfers, they will have another activity to attend even if it is raining.”

Topgolf designs show one main building, a driving range, parking and landscape features that will sit on 14 of roughly 34 acres of wooded undeveloped land.

“I think they wanted to be near Broadway at the Beach and liked the idea of being right along Grissom Parkway and plus there’s not large tracks in Myrtle Beach that are 10 acres or more that you can put a viable business such as Topgolf on," Bragg said. "So I think it was a perfect meeting of the minds with the developers and purchasers.”

The contract between Topgolf and DHEC said the vacant land dates back to 1937 and was previously within Withers Swamp and a municipal landfill was located on the southern portion of the property in the 50s and 60s. There will be no groundwater use.

According to the contract, Topgolf and the department anticipate any impacted soils or materials that are not otherwise removed for development purposes may be left in place and will be addressed by capping as a result of development activities.

So, Topgolf must perform work to ensure the property is safe for commercial use.

All in all, Bragg hopes excitement surrounds the project.

“I think it checks all the boxes (of) good, clean family fun and an exciting adventure for Myrtle Beach,” he said.

DHEC received public comments on the Voluntary Cleanup Contract and the 30-day period wrapped up Jan. 10.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.