Oldest Grand Strand barbershop celebrates 66 years of business

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ocean Drive Barber Shop, recognized by the state of South Carolina as one of the oldest operating barbershops, has been in business over 65 years and is still going strong.

The barbershop sits right off of Main Street in North Myrtle Beach and has been in the Lewis family for over six decades.

Barber Bobby Lewis has cut hair there for 58 years.

The barbershop, originally built by his father in 1952, was operated by Lewis and his brother for nearly 50 years.

After his brother retired, long-time friend Kevin Armstrong, famously known for cutting NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long’s iconic flat top, moved from Charlottesville to help out.

“I’m very appreciative to Mr. Lewis for letting me be part of the shop here in North Myrtle Beach and also the people in North Myrtle Beach have been very nice to me and my wife,” Armstrong said.

Lewis said it’s more than just about hair; it’s about the relationships.

After losing his wife several years ago, Lewis’s customers are a lot like family.

“You know it’s good therapy for me. I don’t want to be no couch potato, but I enjoy coming to the shop,” Lewis said.

From the vintage barber chairs to the 100-year-old cash register, not too much has changed over the years and that includes the customers.

“It’s the only place I’ve ever gotten my haircut,” Caleb Serge said.

Lewis will be 77 this year and has no plans of retiring any time soon.

As for the shop, he hopes it will stay in the family and can celebrate another 65 years down the road.

