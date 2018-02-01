Dolphin pod spotted near North Causeway bridge in Pawleys Island

A number of dolphins were spotted near a bridge in Pawleys Island. (Source: Matt Ellis)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – People have heard about sharks appearing off the Grand Strand’s coast, but what about dolphins?

A video shot Thursday morning off of Pawleys Island by viewer Matt Ellis showed dolphins swimming near the North Causeway bridge.

It's a bit tough to tell, but Ellis said there was around 10 dolphins swimming in the area. This happened at high tide.

