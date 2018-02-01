Suspect sought in car break-ins in Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are looking for a suspect in a number of vehicle break-ins in Georgetown County. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a series of car break-ins.

According to information on the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the break-ins were reported Thursday in the Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island areas.

Deputies obtained security camera photos of a man wanted for questioning and his red van.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 546-5102.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.