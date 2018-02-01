Infant found in home where woman fatally overdosed; man revived - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Infant found in home where woman fatally overdosed; man revived with Narcan, arrested

Foreground: Christopher Griffin. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.) Background: The home where Griffin was found overdosed. (Source: WMBF News) Foreground: Christopher Griffin. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.) Background: The home where Griffin was found overdosed. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and several other charges after he was found overdosed in a North Myrtle Beach home with an infant next to a large knife. A woman was also overdosed at the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Christopher Ryan Griffin, 35, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, according to police and jail records. He was arrested at the hospital after being revived with Narcan, according to the report.

A seven to eight-month-old infant was inside a home on Hillside Drive South when EMTs responded Thursday afternoon, according to spokesman Pat Dowling. The child was found alone on a bed in the living room, next to a 12-inch kitchen knife and a table with what appeared to be heroin residue, the police report states.

They found the woman and Griffin, both in their low-to-mid-30s, overdosed in a rear bathroom of the home. Griffin was revived with Narcan via the nose, but the woman was confirmed dead.

Police also found two glass pipes, two clear baggies with residue, and a marijuana plant in the house, the report states.

Police and EMTs responded to the home after Griffin's mother tried to make contact at the home multiple times throughout the day, the report states. She eventually forced entry into the home, and called 911 after she found the infant, Griffin and the woman inside.

The infant is now with NMB Public Safety, and the SC Department of Social Services has been contacted, Dowling added.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

