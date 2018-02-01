Infant found in home where woman fatally overdosed, man revived with Narcan

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An infant was found in a home where a woman fatally overdosed and another was revived Narcan, according to a North Myrtle Beach public safety official.

A seven to eight-month-old infant was inside a home on Hillside Drive South when EMTs responded Thursday afternoon, according to spokesman Pat Dowling. They found the woman and the man, both in their low-to-mid-30s, overdosed.

The woman passed away, and the man is responding to Narcan, Dowling said.

The infant is now with NMB Public Safety, and the SC Department of Social Services has been contacted, Dowling added.

