Police: Home burglarized, two others vandalized on same street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A home was burglarized and two others were vandalized on the same street in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood, according to information from MBPD.

Police responded to a home on Brown Pelican Drive just before 4 a.m. on January 28. The victim said he heard a loud noise around midnight, but feel back asleep. He discovered his downstairs window was broken around 3:00 a.m. The man told police his wallet was stolen from a coffee table on the second floor, a police report shows.

On January 29, police responded to another home on Brown Pelican Drive just before 11:15 p.m. due to a home alarm activation. According to the report, a first floor bedroom window was smashed. Police contacted the homeowner who said this was her second home and no one has permission to be inside; officers searched the home and found it to be unoccupied. Police say nothing appeared to be taken from the home.

Police were called back to Brown Pelican Drive on January 31 after reports of two suspicious males on the street, but were unable to locate them. During the search for the men, police discovered another home on the street with a rear broken window. Police performed a protective sweep of the home and found it unoccupied.

Call MBPD if you have any information regarding these incidents.

