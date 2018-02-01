Hurricane Matthew victim from Lumberton wins $2m Powerball prize

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton man whose home was damaged by Hurricane Matthew had a massive change in fortune this week, winning a $2 million Powerball prize from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“The flooding damaged the floors and insulation,” Anthony Felder said. “We’ll finish those repairs and fix up some other parts of the house. We’ll finally be able to do those little things we’ve dreamed of.”

The former truck driver stopped at Atkinson’s Cigarette Land on West 5th Street in Lumberton on Saturday, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

“I was on my way home from the barber and needed to use the restroom,” Felder said. “I stopped at the first store I could find. While I was there I figured I’d get a Powerball ticket.”

Felder put the $3 Power Play ticket in his bag and didn’t think about it until Tuesday morning, the release states.

“I heard that someone from Lumberton had a winning Powerball ticket,” Felder said. “I just had a feeling it was mine.”

He checked his ticket and saw he matched all five white balls drawn.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Felder said. “I thought, ‘Wow! Is this for real? Am I dreaming?’”

Felder claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, taking home $1,410,020 after state and federal tax withholdings, officials stated. Felder plans to use the money on home repairs and to buy a new black F-150 truck.

The odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize are 11.7 to one. Because Felder used the Power Play feature, his prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Feb. 3.

