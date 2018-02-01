Mt. Pleasant man wanted by Conway Police for pointing gun 'numerous times'

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Mt. Pleasant man is wanted by Conway Police for reportedly pointing and presenting a gun at a victim "numerous times over the last few months," according to a news release from the department.

A warrant has been issued for Riaz Isaiah Tyler, 20, the release states. On Thursday, January 18, Conway Police received a report of pointing and presenting a firearm, which occurred in the 1100 block of Highway 544. The victim reported it has happened numerous times over the last few months.

Tyler is described as a being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 170 pounds in weight.

Anyone with information on Tyler’s location is asked to contact their local police department or Conway Police at 843-248-1790.

