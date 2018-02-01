Horry Co. Planning Commission to make recommendation on Socastee development Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A request to build 40 already-planned units, initially proposed to go on top of the commercial development near Silver Creek in the Socastee area, is being requested to be built behind the shops instead.

At Thursday night’s Horry County Planning Commission meeting, this request will be made, which has been deferred for some time now due to other meetings and inclement weather. None of the existing homes in the Silver Creek development will be affected.

There is also a request for a landscape buffer between the Silver Creek development and this new one, so if this new development gets built, people visiting or living won’t wander back into the existing development, according to Horry County Deputy Planning Director David Schwerd.

There won’t be any change in the number of units or design for this development. Schwerd said there will be a public hearing at Thursday night’s meeting and the Horry County Planning Commission will make a recommendation. From there, it will move to Horry County Council.

Technician Jason Lowe at Preston’s Automotive, right down the street from where these plans are set, said he thinks a new development would help the area.

"Especially like Socastee Station, people that don't normally eat there. Anytime you build more housing for people there's going to be more customers,” Lowe said, “I mean, it's not going to hurt. I don't know what they're going to build right next door right there, but if they pack in some more buildings and more people with vehicles, they're going to bring more business to us."

The Horry County Planning Commission meeting is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

