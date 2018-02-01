FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather ahead today, quick changes by Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lots of changeable weather is on tap through the weekend with temperature swings and several chances of rain.

After a chilly and frosty start with morning temperatures in the 30s, a mild afternoon is on the way with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s.

A cold front arrives early Friday morning and brings a round of showers for the morning commute and temperatures in the lower 50s. Skies will quickly clear through the late morning and early afternoon but colder weather moves in through the day. A gusty north wind will cause temperatures to slowly drop through the afternoon. By Friday night, temperatures will bottom out in the 20s.

Chilly weather prevails on Saturday with afternoon temperatures that only manage to climb into the middle 40s after a cold morning.

Rain chances return again on Sunday with a few showers in the morning developing into a steady rain at times by the afternoon and evening.

