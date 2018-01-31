Completion date for International Drive pushed back one month

The work on International Drive is expected to take a month longer. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The end of the International Drive extension could be delayed by more than a month, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore.

Moore said Wednesday the date of the substantial completion, which means the road would be ready for public use, has been moved back.

The date was originally set for March 27, but it's now been pushed back to April 29. After the contractor, Southern Asphalt, Inc., asked the county for an extension.

County leaders approved a 40-day contract extension for the group, who originally asked for an extra 61 days because of bad weather and 17 additional days.

Despite the request, the county only approved 40 days, with 34 of those for weather and six as additional days.

