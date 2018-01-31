Wait continues on groundbreaking for Myrtle Beach Topgolf

The wait continues on a Topgolf location to come to Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News/Topgolf)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The wait continues on the groundbreaking for the new Topfolf location in Myrtle Beach.

Last July, city officials gave the green light to build a Topgolf on the corner of 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway, across from Myrtle Beach Elementary School.

Since that announcement, work has not yet begun on the project.

A Topgolf representative said Wednesday the Myrtle Beach location is still being pursued, but the company needs to secure necessary approvals to move forward.

An update from TopGolf is expected in the coming weeks.

The entertainment attraction, described by its website as a premier golf entertainment complex with a 240-yard outfield and dartboard-like targets on the "course" that players are trying to hit, is expected to bring 450 jobs.

