One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and a second injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Darlington County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the crash happened at 4:10 p.m. on Kelley Bridge Road, which is near the line of Darlington and Lee counties.

The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord ran off the road and lost control of the vehicle before striking a tree, Collins said.

The driver was killed, while a front-seat passenger was taken to Carolina Pines Hospital for treatment of injuries, according to Collins.

He added that both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

