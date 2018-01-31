The Pier at Garden City begins pier expansion

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Construction on the Garden City Pier has drawn a lot of attention from beach walkers the past few weeks.

The pier, which is privately owned, is currently shut down from January to March, giving workers about one month to finish the project.

For over 25 years, the Pier at Garden City has been the heart and soul of the community, but as with every pier, maintenance is required.

“After Hurricane Matthew came through, we had a substantial amount of damage we had to repair. We liked what we did and there was a lot more stuff we wanted to do,” Guy “GT” Grubb said.

Part of the work being done this year includes replacing decking and railings, and adding a 2,000 square-foot expansion.

“I’m anxious to see what it looks like when it’s all finished,” Gary Price, a Garden City resident, said.

The work is being done by a contractor hired by the pier owners, along with some help from pier employees.

While some of the boards being replaced on the railing have been there since 1992, the deck boards are regularly replaced as they wear down.

The pier normally does this type of work every winter to keep it in good condition. The owners are looking forward to the 2018 season.

“We are moving along the best we can and trying to get it finished up getting ready,” Grubb said.

This is not the only project going on in Garden City. Sidewalks are being put in on Waccamaw Drive heading towards Surfside Beach. That will give bikers and walkers nearly four miles of sidewalk to use.

