The Pier at Garden City begins pier expansion

Coastal Carolina University is offering free tax assistance and preparation through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.More >>
A 28-year-old man wanted for outstanding warrants out of North Carolina has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut Tuesday evening, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Georgetown County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a series of car break-ins.More >>
An infant was found in a home where a woman fatally overdosed and another was revived Narcan, according to a North Myrtle Beach public safety official.More >>
A home was burglarized and two others were vandalized on the same street in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood, according to information from MBPD. Police responded to a home on Brown Pelican Drive just before 4 a.m. on January 28.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
Federal and state authorities are investigating the fatal incident.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
