DHEC: More than 80 deaths from the flu reported across the state, up from 46 last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Deaths from the flu across South Carolina nearly doubled over the previous week.

According to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the week ending Jan. 27, approximately 84 people have died in the current flu season.

That was up from the 46 who had reportedly died as of Jan. 20. Of the 38 additional deaths, eight had occurred in previous weeks, according to DHEC.

The Midlands has seen the greatest number of deaths so far this flu season with 30. It’s followed by the Upstate with 29, the Lowcountry with 14 and the Pee Dee with 11, DHEC reported.

More than 59,000 influenza cases have been reported in S.C.

The top three counties across the state with the highest number of flu cases for the week ending Jan. 27, according to DHEC, are:

Greenville: 2,805

Richland: 2,395

Horry: 1,506

Influenza activity continues to be widespread across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control’s weekly flu report ending Jan. 20, at least 37 children have died so far this season.

