Man missing since late January located

The Interstate 73 saga continues, with the latest attempt to stop construction of the highway involving the Coastal Conservation League, which wants to widen U.S. 501 instead.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to rescind the use of eminent domain to acquire properties in the Superblock area.More >>
An Horry County man missing since late January has been found.More >>
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing sexual battery on a 12-year-old girl, according to a press release from Darlington PD. Raymond Charles Lowery-Kris, 20, has been charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
The owner of Barkers Pets in Florence County was arrested Tuesday by agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue for three counts of failing to remit taxes withheld from employee paychecks.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.More >>
