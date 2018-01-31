Horry County police search for man last seen on Sunday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s website, Nigel Kelly was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 28.

He is possibly driving a black 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck, with Celtic, Granite and Marble possibly displayed on the back windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-TIPS.

