One injured in Murrells Inlet house fire

Crews responded to a fire on Cowart Court in Murrells Inlet on Wednesday. (Source: Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Crews were on the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Murrells Inlet.

According to a post on the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire’s Facebook page, firefighters went to a home on Cowart Court sometimes before 3:30 p.m.

Capt. Jerry Howerton said one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries that were smoke-related.

He added the home sustained major damage and crews were still on scene just before 4 p.m. A point of origin has not yet been determined.

Midway Fire Rescue assisted with bringing the fire under control.

