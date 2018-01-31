Fan experience improving at Darlington Raceway

A look at the new improved seats coming to the Darlington Raceway. (Source: Darlington Facebook on Facebook)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The experience at the Darlington Raceway is about to get a whole lot nicer.

New seats, bleachers, and improved bathrooms and concessions are among the improvements coming to the home of the Bojangles' Southern 500. Feedback from fans taken into account is now coming into fruition.

"It's tough to sit for four, five, six hours at a time in an antiquated seat that's not that comfortable," said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President.

Established in 1950, "The Lady in Black" is perhaps one of the most recognizable icons of South Carolina.

"They need this. They deserve this. They've supported this race track for almost seven decades," Tharp added.

"This is the coolest racetrack on the planet. It's some of the best racing there is," said Joie Chitwood, Executive Vice President of International Speedway Corporation. "We just want to make sure the fans can show up and be here live and be treated to the amenities that they would get at other great sporting facilities."

Terry Labonte, who won his first and last race in Darlington, said this place was already special, but just got even better.

"It's a unique race track. So must history here and anybody who wins down here at Darlington, I guarantee they're proud of it because that's quite an accomplishment," said the 2000 Southern 500 winner.

While ticket prices will go up a small amount, Darlington Raceway is a $64 million dollar impact across the Pee Dee and today's investment is one they plan on growing.

The new improvements were announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch the livestream of the event on the WMBF News Facebook page below:

