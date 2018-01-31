K&W Cafeteria at 79th Ave. North closes after nearly 36 years in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

K&W Cafeteria at 79th Ave. North closes after nearly 36 years in Myrtle Beach

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Signs outside the K&W Cafeterias location on 79th Ave. North were removed. (Source: Jon Dick)
This sign was posted on the door of the closed restaurant. (Source: Jon Dick)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The K&W Cafeteria at 79th Avenue North and Kings Highway closed Sunday after nearly 36 years in Myrtle Beach.

By Wednesday, the signs in front of the popular cafeteria-style restaurant were removed, and there was a sign on the door that read:

Our Valued Customers

Sunday, January 28th was our last day of business at 7900 N. Kings Hwy.

Thank you for almost 36 years of patronage at this location!

Please visit our other area locations:

2001 S. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

1621 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach

For additional locations, go to www.kwcafeterias.com

