Nichols man sentenced for distributing meth, marijuana in Conway area

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 28-year-old Nichols was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

Brian A. Jones pleaded guilty to the two charges on Wednesday before Judge Robert E. Hood, who sentenced Jones to eight years for each charge, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The sentences will run concurrently.

The case was a result of an investigation by the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security into drug activity in the Conway area, according to assistant solicitor Gray Ervin.

“The agents involved in this case are to be commended for their hard work,” Ervin said.

