Police: One person taken to hospital after shooting at Quail Marsh Apartments

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident at Quail Marsh Apartments on Greens Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, police confirmed.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting appeared to be accidental, according to MBPD. Officers are on scene and conducting an investigation, according to an MBPD news release. More details will be released when they become available.

