Super Bowl LII on WMBF News - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Super Bowl LII on WMBF News

(Source: NBC Sports) (Source: NBC Sports)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Sunday, February 4 is Super Bowl Sunday! The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. NBC Sports coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News.

Here is the full schedule of Super Bowl day programming and how to watch:

12PM – Road to the Super Bowl special – watch on-air on WMBF News, online on NBCSports.com here, or on the NBC Sports app.

1PM – Pre-game coverage begins on WMBF News, and streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

6PM – Super Bowl LII begins. Watch live on WMBF News, and streaming online on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

After the game – This Is Us returns with a long-awaited episode of NBC’s hit primetime drama where all your questions will be answered. It’s the episode you cannot miss. Watch it only on WMBF News.

After This is Us – WMBF News begins immediately after This Is Us, and will feature a special report on a new social media app aimed at children, and what the experts are saying about this controversial development. It’s a story every parent will want to watch. Watch WMBF News live here.

Keep the TV tuned to WMBF News - on Monday morning, we have a new but familiar face joining the WMBF News Today team - tune in to WMBF News beginning at 5 a.m. to meet the most experienced local morning news team! Watch WMBF News live here

Like us on Facebook and watch a special edition of "Mics Up Monday" where the new team will introduce themselves on Facebook Live behind-the-scenes during commercial breaks.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One person killed in accident in Florence Co.

    One person killed in accident in Florence Co.

    Sunday, February 4 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-02-05 04:53:18 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on North Old River Road in Florence County Sunday night. At about 8:53 p.m., the driver ran off the road, over-corrected, and hit an embankment and several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

    More >>

    One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on North Old River Road in Florence County Sunday night. At about 8:53 p.m., the driver ran off the road, over-corrected, and hit an embankment and several trees, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

    More >>

  • Super Bowl LII on WMBF News

    Super Bowl LII on WMBF News

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:08 PM EST2018-02-05 03:08:42 GMT
    (Source: NBC Sports)(Source: NBC Sports)

    Sunday, February 4 is Super Bowl Sunday! The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. NBC Sports coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News Here is the full schedule of Super Bowl day programming and how to watch.

    More >>

    Sunday, February 4 is Super Bowl Sunday! The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. NBC Sports coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News Here is the full schedule of Super Bowl day programming and how to watch.

    More >>

  • 5-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Dillon Co. shooting

    5-year-old girl killed, two others injured in Dillon Co. shooting

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:00 PM EST2018-02-05 03:00:11 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A 5-year-old girl was killed and two adults wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning on Lester Road, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>

    A 5-year-old girl was killed and two adults wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning on Lester Road, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly