Super Bowl LII coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Super Bowl LII coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News

(Source: NBC Sports) (Source: NBC Sports)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Sunday, February 4 is Super Bowl Sunday! The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. NBC Sports coverage begins at 12 p.m. on WMBF News.

Here is the full schedule of Super Bowl day programming and how to watch:

12PM – Road to the Super Bowl special – watch on-air on WMBF News, online on NBCSports.com here, or on the NBC Sports app.

1PM – Pre-game coverage begins on WMBF News, and streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

6PM – Super Bowl LII begins. Watch live on WMBF News, and streaming online on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

After the game – This Is Us returns with a long-awaited episode of NBC’s hit primetime drama where all your questions will be answered. It’s the episode you cannot miss. Watch it only on WMBF News.

After This is Us – WMBF News begins immediately after This Is Us, and will feature a special report on a new social media app aimed at children, and what the experts are saying about this controversial development. It’s a story every parent will want to watch. Watch WMBF News live here.

Keep the TV tuned to WMBF News - on Monday morning, we have a new but familiar face joining the WMBF News Today team - tune in to WMBF News beginning at 5 a.m. to meet the most experienced local morning news team! Watch WMBF News live here

Like us on Facebook and watch a special edition of "Mics Up Monday" where the new team will introduce themselves on Facebook Live behind-the-scenes during commercial breaks.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police find over 30 grams of crack, $2,600 after traffic stop in Loris

    Police find over 30 grams of crack, $2,600 after traffic stop in Loris

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-02 19:22:11 GMT
    Foreground: Ernest Lashawn Jordan (Source: JRLDC). Background: The cash and drugs seized after the Loris Police traffic stop. (Source: Loris Police)Foreground: Ernest Lashawn Jordan (Source: JRLDC). Background: The cash and drugs seized after the Loris Police traffic stop. (Source: Loris Police)

    Loris Police seized over 30 grams of crack-cocaine and about $2,600 after a traffic stop Thursday night that resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old Loris man.

    More >>

    Loris Police seized over 30 grams of crack-cocaine and about $2,600 after a traffic stop Thursday night that resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old Loris man.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    17-year-old shot, killed in Lumberton; no arrests made

    17-year-old shot, killed in Lumberton; no arrests made

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-02-02 18:52:06 GMT
    Jeremiah Locklear. (Source: Corinthia Locklear)Jeremiah Locklear. (Source: Corinthia Locklear)

    A 17-year-old was shot and later died in the hospital in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. A person of interest has been developed. Jeremiah Dakota Locklear was found shot at a residence on Offie Jones Road, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, the RCSO news release states.

    More >>

    A 17-year-old was shot and later died in the hospital in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. A person of interest has been developed. Jeremiah Dakota Locklear was found shot at a residence on Offie Jones Road, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, the RCSO news release states.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Infant found in home where woman fatally overdosed; man revived with Narcan, arrested

    Infant found in home where woman fatally overdosed; man revived with Narcan, arrested

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:07 PM EST2018-02-02 18:07:10 GMT
    Foreground: Christopher Griffin. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.) Background: The home where Griffin was found overdosed. (Source: WMBF News)Foreground: Christopher Griffin. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.) Background: The home where Griffin was found overdosed. (Source: WMBF News)

    A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and several other charges after he was found overdosed in a North Myrtle Beach home with an infant next to a large knife. A woman was also overdosed at the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and several other charges after he was found overdosed in a North Myrtle Beach home with an infant next to a large knife. A woman was also overdosed at the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly