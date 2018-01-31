Darlington Raceway making special announcement - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington Raceway making special announcement

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Raceway, the home of the Bojangles’ Southern 500, is making a special announcement at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

Kerry Tharp, the president of the Darlington Raceway, will join 2016 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Darlington Raceway winner Terry Labonte and Joie Chitwood, the Executive Vice President and CCO of the International Speedway Corporation, for the announcement.
 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly