Darlington Raceway making special announcement

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Raceway, the home of the Bojangles’ Southern 500, is making a special announcement at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

Kerry Tharp, the president of the Darlington Raceway, will join 2016 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Darlington Raceway winner Terry Labonte and Joie Chitwood, the Executive Vice President and CCO of the International Speedway Corporation, for the announcement.



Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.