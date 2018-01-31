Rep. Rice aboard train that collided with garbage truck in VA, tweets he's safe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WMBF) – U.S. Representative Tom Rice confirmed on Twitter that he was aboard the train carrying GOP lawmakers that collided with a garbage truck Wednesday.

“I was on board the train and am safe. Please join me in praying for those who were injured,” stated Rice, who represents South Carolina’s 7th District.

The train was heading to a retreat in West Virginia when it collided with a garbage truck.The collision happened 15 miles west of Charlottesville, VA in Crozet.

Rep. French Hill told CNN via phone that two people were in the garbage truck. One was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital, who Hill believes to be the driver, and that he was thrown from the truck. Read more here.

