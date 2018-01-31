Horry County police looking for man wanted for robbery of Walgreens Pharmacy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in capturing a man wanted for the robbery of a Walgreens Pharmacy at 4779 Highway 501 on Nov. 21, 2017, according to information from HCPD.

The suspect, identified as Zachary Cook, allegedly gave an employee a ransom note while she was helping another customer; the employee then handed the note to the pharmacist. According to police, Cook jumped over the counter and grabbed an unknown quantity of drugs before fleeing.

Call HCPD if you have any information on Cook’s whereabouts.

