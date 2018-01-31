Learning center burglary suspect wanted by Florence police

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a burglary at the R.N. Beck Learning Center on Jan. 24, according to a press release.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Noel Jackson, reportedly entered the learning center at 1400 Woods Road and took several iPads. Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.