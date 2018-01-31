Bond denied for man accused of robbery in Myrtle Beach, assaulting elderly residents in NC

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Bond was denied Thursday for a 28-year-old man wanted for a recent series of attacks, including assaulting and robbing several elderly people in the Triad area of North Carolina, who was captured in Myrtle Beach

Jeremy Hayes, 28, was arrested following an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut Tuesday evening in Myrtle Beach. Kennedy Boggs, 25, who was with Hayes during these alleged crimes, was also arrested and taken into custody.

Hayes appeared before a judge at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center Thursday afternoon via a live video feed. The defendant will be appointed a public defender.

Boggs was also denied bond during her appearance Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Hayes is wanted for 15 outstanding warrants and Boggs is wanted for three outstanding warrants out of North Carolina.

Police responded to the Pizza Hut at 901 S. Kings Hwy., around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. An employee said a tall, skinny man wearing a black hoodie walked into the restaurant and started asking questions about food specials before allegedly pulling a small gun and demanding money from the cash register.

A manager in a back office came to the front of the restaurant, where the suspect pointed his gun at him and demanded money, a press release stated.

The suspect grabbed the money from the cash register and fled from the restaurant in an unknown direction. Before fleeing, the man reportedly told employees to lay face down on the floor.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect getting into a silver Sedan and driving off toward the south end of the city, the report says. Police located the vehicle and detained the two people inside following a traffic stop.

Officers found dried blood on the handle of that door, which was later determined to be from a fresh cut on Hayes’ hand.

This past Saturday, officials say Hayes forced his way into a home in Greensboro, N.C., after saying he needed gas money, then attacked an elderly couple living there.

The Burtons explained the terrifying moments to WMBF News' sister station in North Carolina.

“I kept telling him, ‘Leave him alone!’ because it scared me because I knew Curtis was hurt because there was blood everywhere and then he grabbed me over to the table and said, ‘Give me your money,’ and I said, ‘I don’t have any money except what’s in my pocketbook’ and he said, ‘Where is your pocketbook?’ and I showed him and he went over and got it and meanwhile he hit me twice in the head with a gun and I think I might have passed out,” said 79-year-old Hazel Burton.

“He just changed from a nice-looking fella to a monster instantly,” said 80-year-old Curtis Burton. “I’ll never open that door for somebody who I don’t know again. It’s a shame to have to put that kind of distrust out but I guess there are some bad people out there.”

Donna Marley, the daughter of another elderly victim attacked, says she can now feel more at ease now that this recent crime spree appears to have come to an end.

“I’m almost speechless I’m so excited. I’m so glad that they were caught and they are not going to hurt anybody else. I’m just so happy because of all of the victims he has hurt. I’m just so excited,” Marley said.

Hayes has been charged by Myrtle Beach police with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and fugitive from justice. Boggs has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and failure to stop for a blue light. Both suspects are being held without bond, online records show.

