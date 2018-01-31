HCFR responding after report of a person trapped under bale of hay

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway Fire Department are responding to 400 Old Plantation Road after reports of person trapped on a tractor trailer under a bale of hay, according to Wednesday morning tweet from HCFR.

The person was removed and transported to a local hospital in critical condition, HCFR confirms.

