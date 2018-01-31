Two Florence paramedics transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a burglary at the R.N. Beck Learning Center on Jan. 24, according to a press release.More >>
A 28-year-old man wanted for outstanding warrants out of North Carolina has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut Tuesday evening, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
U.S. Representative Tom Rice confirmed on Twitter that he was aboard the train carrying GOP lawmakers that collided with a garbage truck Wednesday. “I was on board the train and am safe. Please join me in praying for those who were injured,” stated Rice, who represents South Carolina’s 7th District.More >>
Reporter Ian Klein is out at Garden City Wednesday, where the community is working to refresh and update the Garden City Pier. Tune in to WMBF News beginning at 4 p.m. for his report on the changes coming.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in capturing a man wanted for the robbery of a Walgreens Pharmacy at 4779 Highway 501 on Nov. 21, 2017, according to information from HCPD.More >>
The train carrying Republican lawmakers hit a garbage truck in West Virginia. Lawmakers didn't suffer any serious injuries, but one person on the truck was killed.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
A Snapchat video shows a fellow student ripping off Lulu Williams’ wig and throwing it to the ground on Friday in an incident her mother, Myckelle, is pressing charges over.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The 16-year-old boy's family claimed he never had suicidal thoughts before taking the medicine.More >>
An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of assaulting the woman's son in a jealous rage.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.More >>
