Two Florence paramedics transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two Florence paramedics were involved in an three-car accident Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Lucas and North Cashua Streets, according to information from Florence EMS spokesperson Billy Hatchell. At the time of the crash, the paramedics were responding to an emergency call.

A total of three people, including the two paramedics, were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth person refused treatment and transport on scene. No patients were on board the ambulance at the time of the incident, Hatchell confirms.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Florence Police Department.

