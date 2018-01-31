Deal Diva: Money savings you can use in 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many of are opting to save money in 2018, and you might think that it's all about switching your spending habits.

However, there are other ways to increase your savings, and there are a few smartphone apps that can help.

Have you ever been pulled over and ended up with a traffic ticket? It happens. Traffic citations can cost you anywhere between $99 to $300, if not more. The app called Off the Record matches you with a lawyer who reviews your ticket and then advocates in court on your behalf.

According to the company's website, they'll issue a refund if they can't get your ticket resolved or dismissed.

The Earny app helps users save money by looking for discounts and lower prices for their purchases. The app scans the receipts in their email inbox to compare prices. The app tracks the items for discounts you paid for.

The website says users generally can save about $300 a year.

The same can be said for the Slice app, which tracks your purchases through receipts and looks for lower prices on those items to give you the difference. The app also can track online shipping.

Dosh is a popular cash back app. It will automatically scan for coupons, codes and discounts at places that you shop and dine. It will also find the best deals on hotel bookings and car rentals.

Bill Shark says no bill is safe when you have "sharks" lurking. Company officials said their sharks will find the savings hidden in your bills.

All a user has to do is upload copies of their bills and sharks will negotiate on such expenses as cable, wireless phone, satellite TV, internet, satellite radio and even home security. The app charges 40 percent of your savings. For example, if the sharks save you $1,000 in savings, then the fee is $400. If they find no savings, then there's no fee.

