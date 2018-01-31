FIRST ALERT: Roller coaster forecast through the weekend

A bill to lower litter fines in the state is expected to go up for a third reading on the House floor today, bringing lawmakers one step closer to keeping out state clean. The proposed bill would lower fines for any litter less than 15 pounds to no less than a $25 fine and no more than a $150 fine.More >>
For students at Myrtle Beach High School, it's the gift that keeps on giving. An anonymous donation is enabling students to train for life outside of Myrtle Beach High. ch John Sedeska said to students he trains. The weight room is his classroom. His students, l...More >>
Cold temperatures stick around today before a roller coaster ride of a forecast kicks in for the end of the week into the weekend.More >>
Dillon County Council held first reading for the sell of the Mohawk building previously occupied by Harbor Freight Tools, right off S.C. 9 and Interstate 95.More >>
A North Carolina man wanted in connection with assaults against elderly residents was taken into custody Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, according to Randolph County, N.C. Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Chabot.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
Men forced their way into Ulises Valladares' home, tied him and his son up but kidnapped the father.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
