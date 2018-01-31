FIRST ALERT: Roller coaster forecast through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold temperatures stick around today before a roller coaster ride of a forecast kicks in for the end of the week into the weekend.

Today starts off cold and frosty with temperatures in the 20s. Despite plenty of sunshine and much less wind, the afternoon remains chilly with temperatures in the middle 40s.

Tonight will see clear skies and temperatures dropping into the lower 30s across the Pee Dee and the middle 30s for the beaches.

We warm things up on Thursday with a round of lower 60s for the afternoon. The clouds increase through the day with showers arriving early Friday morning. This will usher in another drop in temperatures. With a gusty wind, temperatures will likely fall through the day on Friday.

Chilly weather continues Saturday before our next storm system arrives. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s through the day Saturday.

Sunday will see cloudy skies with showers in the morning developing into another steady, soaking rain by the afternoon and evening. Another round of locally heavy rain may develop by later in the day. Despite the rain, temperatures will once again warm up into the upper 50s through the day Sunday.

Keep up to date on all the changes with our WMBF First Alert Weather App

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved