Proposed bill to lower litter fines expected to go up for third reading on floor of SC House of Reps today

Two Florence paramedics were involved in an accident Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Lucas and North Cashua Streets, according to information from Florence EMS spokesperson Billy Hatchell.More >>
A bill to lower litter fines in the state is expected to go up for a third reading on the House floor today, bringing lawmakers one step closer to keeping out state clean. The proposed bill would lower fines for any litter less than 15 pounds to no less than a $25 fine and no more than a $150 fine.More >>
For students at Myrtle Beach High School, it's the gift that keeps on giving. An anonymous donation is enabling students to train for life outside of Myrtle Beach High. ch John Sedeska said to students he trains. The weight room is his classroom. His students, l...More >>
Cold temperatures stick around today before a roller coaster ride of a forecast kicks in for the end of the week into the weekend.More >>
Dillon County Council held first reading for the sell of the Mohawk building previously occupied by Harbor Freight Tools, right off S.C. 9 and Interstate 95.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of assaulting the woman's son in a jealous rage.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
Men forced their way into Ulises Valladares' home, tied him and his son up but kidnapped the father.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail is getting a shake-up, courtesy of artificial intelligence.More >>
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.More >>
