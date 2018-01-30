Myrtle Beach police arrest man accused of series of assaults against elderly NC residents

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man wanted in connection with assaults against elderly residents was taken into custody Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, according to Randolph County, N.C. Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Chabot.

A post on the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page states that Jeremy Lamar Hayes was arrested on 15 outstanding warrants in North Carolina. Also taken into custody was Kennedy Mariah Boggs, who has three outstanding warrants for her arrest in N.C.

Earlier in the day, a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Hayes was offered.

The suspect is accused of entering the Asheboro, N.C., home of a husband and wife in their 80s after he posed a water department worker on Jan. 24, according to Randolph County authorities.

Hayes, who was armed with a handgun, allegedly assaulted the two victims, who were both treated for serious injuries.

Then, on Jan. 26, he allegedly robbed the Tienda La Pasadita in Ramseur, N.C. One person was shot and another seriously injured during the incident, authorities said. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

Chabot said Hayes also allegedly assaulted a security guard at a rest stop and took the person’s wallet.

According to a post on the Guilford County, N.C. Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Hayes is also a suspect in the Jan. 29 robbery and assault of another elderly couple at their home.

