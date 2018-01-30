Myrtle Beach police arrest man accused of series of assaults against elderly NC residents

Dillon County Council held first reading for the sell of the Mohawk building previously occupied by Harbor Freight Tools, right off S.C. 9 and Interstate 95.More >>
Dillon County Council held first reading for the sell of the Mohawk building previously occupied by Harbor Freight Tools, right off S.C. 9 and Interstate 95.More >>
A North Carolina man wanted in connection with assaults against elderly residents was taken into custody Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, according to Randolph County, N.C. Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Chabot.More >>
A North Carolina man wanted in connection with assaults against elderly residents was taken into custody Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, according to Randolph County, N.C. Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Chabot.More >>
The 18 police departments in Horry and Georgetown counties are going digital when it comes to evidence.More >>
The 18 police departments in Horry and Georgetown counties are going digital when it comes to evidence.More >>
Two people have been arrested following a reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach Tuesday night.More >>
Two people have been arrested following a reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach Tuesday night.More >>
The Scotland County sheriff is speaking out about what he said was an "emotionally exhausting and difficult process" as the community mourns the loss of 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson.More >>
The Scotland County sheriff is speaking out about what he said was an "emotionally exhausting and difficult process" as the community mourns the loss of 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>