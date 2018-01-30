New business may be coming to Mohawk building in Dillon County

Hopes are that new businesses will soon come to Dillon County. (Source: WMBF News)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dillon County Council held first reading for the sell of the Mohawk building previously occupied by Harbor Freight Tools, right off S.C. 9 and Interstate 95.

The county bought the 103,000 square foot building for $500,000 and rented it to Harbor Freight Tools for a few years.

Dillon County Administrator Rodney Berry says one potential buyer offered more than $400,000 for the Mohawk building.

While the potential buyer has yet to reveal plans for the building, in a offer letter the person said the business will bring in new jobs and investment to Dillon County.

People in the area hope the vacant building will draw new business to town.

“I think that this community need more jobs in this area because there’s a lot of people who would like to work, but they don’t think that there are too many jobs available to apply at,” Dillon County resident Lisa Saad said.

Business owners agree.

Quentin Horne and his family have owned Missy’s One Stop Shop right down the road from the vacant building since 1980. He said new business in the community means growth.

“I hope a good business go there. It’ll make everything better for everybody,” Horne said.

Horne said the secret to the longevity of his family’s businessmen is friendliness.

“All of my business is person. I mean people that we’ve known, you know, return visits and it’s according to how you treat people when they come and leave your business,” Horne said. “Hello and goodbye mean a lot.”

Throughout the years, Horne has seen businesses come and go in the area. Lately, he said it's more about growth for the Dillon community. Right down the street from the shop where the vacant building sits is even more opportunity.

“We would like to see something go down there, like a plant, like another hosiery plant or, you know, Amville,” Horne said.

Along with new business, comes new jobs – something Horne says the community needs.

“Any place that could make jobs would be better for Dillon County anyway, because I know a lot of people myself that are unemployed and if they could find a job, they would be working,” Horne said.

Putting people to work works for Horne, who says he’s hoping the news jobs would bring in new customers.

“I hope it will bump it up, you know what I’m saying. I hope it will bring in new business cause if I could get one or two and each store get a different customer that’s going to improve everybody,” Horne said.

Dillon County Council said they will do another reading before finalizing the sale.

