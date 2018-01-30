Two arrested following armed robbery in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Two arrested following armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested following a reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach Tuesday night.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Ninth Avenue South and Kings Highway in reference to the armed robbery.

No other information was immediately available. Check back with WMBF News for further details as they come in.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly