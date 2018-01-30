Firefighters respond to home fire in downtown Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Firefighters respond to home fire in downtown Myrtle Beach

Crews responded to a house fire in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday night. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue) Crews responded to a house fire in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday night. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire was reported in the 400 block of 16th Avenue South.

Shortly after 7 p.m., firefighters said the blaze was under control. Residents, however, are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly