Firefighters respond to home fire in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire was reported in the 400 block of 16th Avenue South.

Shortly after 7 p.m., firefighters said the blaze was under control. Residents, however, are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at 409 16th Ave S. At this time the fire is under control. Here’s a short video from the scene. If at all possible please avoid this area for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/L0yaKhdL2N — Myrtle Beach FD (@MyrtleBeachFire) January 31, 2018

