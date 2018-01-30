SCDOT set to repave Holmestown Road after damage from winter weather

Repaving work will be done on Holmestown Road on Wednesday. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to repave roads in Horry County damaged by the winter weather and ice.

On Tuesday, SCDOT crews prepped Holmestown Road for a repaving project to begin Wednesday morning. Maintenance engineer Shannon Welch said DOT received multiple phone calls alerting them to the potholes created from cracked asphalt and ice.

The work will happen between S.C. 707 and the U.S. 17 Bypass.

Welch said additional crews are coming from Florence to complete the road repaving project by the end of the week, weather permitting.

According to Welch, the road was already cracked to begin with and once people alerted them, crews went out and patched as much as they could.

Welch wants people to understand the repaving project is not a total resurfacing project, and crews must work to pave the potholes and preserve the road until a resurfacing contract can happen in the future.

Jerry Dan, who owns a business owner along Holmestown Road near Glenn's Bay Road, noticed the potholes after the winter weather.

"The roads were cracked to start with and it got down to the teens and the ice broke the road up," Dan said. "The first time I drove over the potholes, I thought there was just mud coming on the ground, but then again realized it was frozen water with the mud that busted all the asphalt up."

Dan noticed all the heavy traffic in the area, especially with the construction of Glenn's Bay Road.

“It’s the main commute from 17 Bypass to 707 because there’s a lot of people that live up this way with all the subdivisions and everyone is always in a hurry," he said.. "When you cut the flow in half, that’s going to make the travel time probably twice as long to get there. So when you take four lanes to two lanes, that’s a bottle neck."

DOT officials said the repaving project on Holmestown Road is not related to the construction of Glenn's Bay road and the widening of U.S. 707, and is purely because of the recent cold weather and ice that really beat up the road.

DOT asks drivers to please be patient during the repaving and to be aware of the one-lane closures on either direction of the road.

