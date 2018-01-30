Murrells Inlet Garden City fire station reopens after being closed to remove black mold

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire’s Station No. 2 on Azalea Avenue in Garden City are headed back to their firehouse after black mold was discovered and removed.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, MIGC officials thanked the community for its patience while the station was cleaned and repaired, “so that our firefighters have a suitable environment to work in.”

While it was cleaned, crews were relocated to Station No. 1 in Murrells Inlet, about 2.5 miles away.

