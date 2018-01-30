Many incidents reported at complex where man was pistol-whipped, robbed

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

An area apartment complex has seen a number of criminal incidents over the last year. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just off U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach lies the Piper's Pointe Apartment Complex, and a thick tension that brews upon driving in.

Since January 2017, 29 incidents have happened within 500 feet of the complex. For comparison, over the past year, Grand Dunes at Siena Park had five reported incidents within a mile radius, according to records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to a reported robbery at Piper's Pointe in which a man was pistol-whipped and robbed of $1,800. It was the latest incident from a tumultuous year for the area.

"People don't want to get involved. They don't want to say anything, but to have this happen to someone isn't right," said a woman who has lived in the complex for a year and chose not to be identified. "I try not to nose into what's going around. I have seen a lot of police cars. I've seen people being taken out. I've seen them search for people in here."

The Horry County Solicitor's Office has worked to close crime-ridden building in the past, but it's different for apartment complexes.

Jimmy Richardson, Solicitor of Horry County.

"Is it a gathering house of lewd and lascivious conduct or rampant drug sales, or are the police constantly there?" Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said. "So it's three parts and any one of those would qualify."

Representatives with Bradley Developers, which own Piper's Pointe, couldn't be reached for comment.

As another day ends, it's one that has residents hoping violence like Monday's comes to a stop.

The victim in Monday's robbery did not agree to go on camera. He said he doesn't know the assailant.

