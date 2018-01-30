Man wanted out of Georgetown County for multiple counts of stalking arrested in Texas

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted out of Georgetown County on multiple counts of stalking across numerous jurisdictions has been arrested.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Johnny Craig Martin was taken into custody by the Texas Highway Patrol near Tyler, Texas.

The suspect is being held in Smith County Jail while awaiting extradition to Georgetown County.

