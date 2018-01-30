Sheriff thanks all who helped in ‘emotionally exhausting’ search for 4-year-old Scotland County boy

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Scotland County sheriff is speaking out about what he said was an "emotionally exhausting and difficult process" as the community mourns the loss of 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Ralph Kersey took the time to thank all who assisted in the search for Johnson in Laurinburg.

"As the Sheriff of Scotland County, I can admit that this process has been emotionally exhausting and difficult for us all. Our hearts are deeply saddened and heavy as we all process the sad truth of Saturday's findings," a portion of Kersey's post stated.

Kersey also attached a list of every agency that helped in the search that began last week.

Johnson’s body was found in a pond Saturday after going missing from his grandfather's home Wednesday.

Kersey said this was the biggest search in recent time in North Carolina and agencies and citizens alike were very helpful in reporting tips and eventually finding the child's body.

The Sheriff also thanked local businesses for donating food and water while crews were searching.

Additionally, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help Johnson's family.

Annie Johnson, the boy’s mother, confirmed the account titled "Homegoing/Memorial for Little Raul" is the only donation site she has approved.

Over $1,600 has already been raised for the family. Those who would like to donate can click here.

