Eagle picks Eagles to win Super Bowl

Ahren the eagle picked the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. (Source: T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station on Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Ahren the eagle, one of the many animals that calls the Myrtle Beach Safari home, has made a prediction for the winner of Super Bowl LII.

It should come as a surprise to no one that the eagle picked the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday. The T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station posted a video of the prediction to their Facebook page.

Even Ahren’s handler admitted: “She might be a bit biased.”

In 2016, two chimpanzees at the Myrtle Beach Safari raced to determine the winner – but their prediction came up short.

You can learn more about the local animal habitat at www.MyrtleBeachSafari.com and the Rare Species Fund it supports at www.rarespeciesfund.org.

Super Bowl LII airs on Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. on WMBF News.

