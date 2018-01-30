Homeowner exchanges gunfire with burglary suspects while infant was in home; woman arrested

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One woman has been arrested as a suspect in an attempted burglary at a home in North Myrtle Beach during which the homeowner reportedly exchanged gunfire with the two suspects while an infant was in the home.

Miracle Evans was identified by North Myrtle Beach Police as one of the suspects involved in the incident, which occurred on Sunday, January 14 at about 5 a.m., according to the report.

Police responded to a call of a burglary in process, and learned that the homeowner began shooting at the two subjects, the report states. The suspects shot back, and dropped a gun before running off.

The homeowner told police he was in his home with his girlfriend and their infant son when the burglary and shooting occurred.

Police found the gun dropped by the suspect, the gun the homeowner used to shoot at them, and several empty shell casings in the living room. There were also several bullet holes that appeared to be from the suspects’ gun.

Miracle Evans, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree burglary and attempted murder in connection with this incident, a NMB Police official confirmed.

