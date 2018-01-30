Owner of Carolina Forest bar and grill opting not to air the Super Bowl

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The owner of a Carolina Forest bar is choosing principle over money and opting not to show the Super Bowl this coming Sunday.

Ronnie Hribar, who is listed as the owner and operator of Longbeard’s Bar and Grill, said he would not air the big game due to the continuing controversy regarding some NFL players opting to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

The owner said he would love to have the money that he would make from people coming in to watch the Super Bowl, but said it was a matter of principle over money.

At this time, he hasn’t decided whether he will have a “non-viewing party” or just close the restaurant down Sunday night.

Earlier this season, Hribar posted photos to his Facebook page showing employees burning Pittsburgh Steelers apparel and memorabilia in response to the controversy.

