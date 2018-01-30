Students take flight on helicopter ride over Myrtle Beach

A helicopter from Ocean Front Helicopters took a group of students for a flight Tuesday. (Source: Ian Klein)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Reporter Ian Klein had the chance to ride along with a group of students as they took an unforgettable ride on a helicopter Tuesday morning.

The students, from Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports, got to fly up in a chopper from Ocean Front Helicopters. They also got to check out the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Myrtle Beach.

Tune in to WMBF News beginning at 4 p.m. for Ian Klein’s full report.

