Consider This: Focus on public safety, downtown development moving Myrtle Beach in the right direction

Two great things are happening in Myrtle Beach that need to be recognized.

First of all, Myrtle Beach Police officers are getting a pay increase… Which was much needed and much deserved.

With that, we need to recognize the great leadership that made it happen starting with the plan from Chief Prock to our city leaders quickly approving it.

I know it will make a difference in the lives of the officers and benefit the community.

The other attention-getter is the possibility that CCU could build a theater in the Super Block.

Consider This: We all know the area needs to be revitalized and while the way it was handled has been questioned and caused some controversy, positive steps are now happening.

Myrtle Beach is definitely moving in the right direction as we continue to focus on public safety and downtown development.

